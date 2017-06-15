What Does The Future Hold For June In The Handmaid's Tale?

Last night’s finale of The Handmaid’s Tale had us cringing, gasping, and looking away from the screen as a man’s arm was amputated. (Or maybe that was just me.) Bloodshed aside, the finale was just the explosive culmination of story lines we'd been hoping for. At the end of the episode, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is taken from the Waterfords' house and put into a white van, destination unknown. Talk about cliffhangers.
Over the course of 10 episodes, we've seen a woman start to fight back againt Gilead’s oppressive theocracy. Let’s just say June plays the game of Gilead in a way that would make Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones proud. She joins Mayday. She has an affair with a driver. She gets in touch with her husband, living in Canada.
By the finale, June has officially unleashed the revolutionary within. Although she’s heading into an unknown future, it’s safe to say that her story has only just started. Here are the possible futures we can portend for June.