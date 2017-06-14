June is first overjoyed to see her daughter alive, even if she can’t touch her. "Hiiiiii," she whispers, her grin nearly breaking her face open. Then, the gleeful mother realizes her passenger door is locked and that’s not changing anytime soon. Her elation turns to alarm as she begs the guard to let her out. The man ignores her, as Serena specifically ordered him to make sure June stays in the car during their visit. "Please, let me out! That’s my daughter!" she screams with wild eyes. "No! Let me out! Hannah! Hannah! Hannah!" Of course, the little girl can’t hear her mother. June is probably in a soundproof car, considering just how paranoid the Gilead elite are. The agony that plays across Moss’ desperate face is impossible to watch as she claws at the windows like a trapped animal and sobs.