After a few short seconds, Hannah is escorted back into her new mystery home. This drives June to the anger stage as she watches Serena calmly walk back to the car as though she didn’t just use a woman’s child against her. Serena continues her devious plot by behaving as though June is overreacted and telling her, "You don’t have to worry about anything. Listen to me. As long as my baby is safe, so is yours" Finally, June realizes she’s dealing with a true monster and begins raging against the dividing glass of their car. "What is wrong with you? How can you do this?" she asks while hyperventilating, all the faux politeness seeping out of her body. "You are deranged. You’re fucking evil. You are a goddamn motherfucking monster." She even calls her tormenter the c-word , spitting, "Fuck you, Serena. You are gonna burn in goddamn motherfucking hell, you crazy, evil bitch!" All Serena can say through her safety glass is, "Don’t get upset. It’s not good for the baby."