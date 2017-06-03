Summer is fast approaching, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't need the calendar to tick over to June 20 in order to get their holiday on — especially when West is hitting a huge milestone. E! Online reports that Kimye just took the most lavish trip to the Bahamas ever in order to celebrate West's 40th birthday.
Though the rapper won't turn 40 until June 8, it's not stopping the pair from getting the party started a little early. Though a trip to the Bahamas sound like the perfect couple's retreat, Kimye didn't exclude the people that they love from the trip. E! Online reports that the reality star and music mogul extended the invitation to their family friends as well.
Also onboard for the venture is the couple's two children, North and Saint. North is likely relishing in the holiday time, considering that it wasn't that long ago that Kardashian snapped a pic of her daughter using her time-out as a makeshift spa day, much to the delight of the internet.
If a private getaway to the Bahamas doesn't sound relaxing enough, a source says that the pair are currently spending their trip — which will last through the weekend — at a huge villa where they are spending most of their time drinking Casamigos by a private pool.
Of course, it should surprise no one that Kardashian knows how to enjoy a holiday. Keeping Up With The Kardashians has featured the famous family exploring plenty of exciting locations, from Thailand to Greece to Bora Bora. Recently, Kardashian took a trip to Mexico, which included a gaggle of girlfriends and her sister Kourtney.
This trip with West, however, is particularly special. Not only is it celebrate a big birthday, it's also giving the couple some much-needed R&R after a tough year that includes West's hospitalisation and Kardashian dealing with the aftermath of being held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris.
While I'll likely go green with envy over these holiday snaps should they pop up on Instagram, it sounds like this trip is exactly what the Wests need at this moment in time.
