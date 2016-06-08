Story from Pop Culture

The Kardashians Are Wishing Kanye A Happy Birthday In Their Own Way

Suzannah Weiss
June 8 marks Kanye West's 39th birthday, and the Kardashians all pitched in to celebrate the blessed occasion.

Kim presented a collage of photos of herself and her husband on her app and website, along with a touching message: "Happy birthday to my best friend! I usually would be scared for us to get older, but as each year passes, I'm just happy we have more time on this Earth together! I love you so much and hope this year brings you so much happiness."

West's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, endearingly called the rapper her son, a term she's also used to describe Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.
Every sister offered her own tribute to the man of the hour. On her website, Kourtney wished Yeezy "a year of many more adventures, all of which I can tag along — as always. Long live Yeezus." Kendall's birthday message calls Kanye and Kim "the ultimate couple goals," and Kylie's says his "passion and creativity inspires me in everything I do."

"Happy birthday to one of the most creative and intelligent people I know!!!" Khloé's website reads, along with a smiling Kanye Kimoji. "Kanye, I couldn't have picked a better husband for my big sister and I am so happy that you're in our lives! I hope your birthday makes you feel this good."

Who knows? Maybe he'll even repay them with a smile.
