June 8 marks Kanye West's 39th birthday, and the Kardashians all pitched in to celebrate the blessed occasion.
Kim presented a collage of photos of herself and her husband on her app and website, along with a touching message: "Happy birthday to my best friend! I usually would be scared for us to get older, but as each year passes, I'm just happy we have more time on this Earth together! I love you so much and hope this year brings you so much happiness."
West's mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, endearingly called the rapper her son, a term she's also used to describe Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.
Happy birthday to my son, North and Saint’s daddy and Kim’s soul mate, #KanyeWest. To say you are special is an understatement… you are one of a kind!!!! You inspire, you lead, you’re the most incredible father and a wonderful friend. We are so blessed to have you in our lives!!! I'm so proud of you and I love you so much. Happy birthday!!!! #love #family #blessed #proudmama #happybirthdaykanye
Every sister offered her own tribute to the man of the hour. On her website, Kourtney wished Yeezy "a year of many more adventures, all of which I can tag along — as always. Long live Yeezus." Kendall's birthday message calls Kanye and Kim "the ultimate couple goals," and Kylie's says his "passion and creativity inspires me in everything I do."
"Happy birthday to one of the most creative and intelligent people I know!!!" Khloé's website reads, along with a smiling Kanye Kimoji. "Kanye, I couldn't have picked a better husband for my big sister and I am so happy that you're in our lives! I hope your birthday makes you feel this good."
Who knows? Maybe he'll even repay them with a smile.
