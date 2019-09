Every sister offered her own tribute to the man of the hour. On her website , Kourtney wished Yeezy "a year of many more adventures, all of which I can tag along — as always. Long live Yeezus." Kendall's birthday message calls Kanye and Kim "the ultimate couple goals," and Kylie's says his "passion and creativity inspires me in everything I do.""Happy birthday to one of the most creative and intelligent people I know!!!" Khloé's website reads, along with a smiling Kanye Kimoji. "Kanye, I couldn't have picked a better husband for my big sister and I am so happy that you're in our lives! I hope your birthday makes you feel this good."Who knows? Maybe he'll even repay them with a smile.