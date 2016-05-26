This Kardashian Had The Sweetest Birthday Message For Scott Disick

Today, Scott Disick turns 33. And though he isn't in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian anymore, Kris Jenner obviously still considers him a member of the family.
Jenner's Instagram post shows photos of she and Disick together throughout the years. She captioned the collage, "Happy Birthday Scott!! Thank you for being a loving and devoted father to my beautiful grandkids. I am so blessed to be able to call you my son. I love you and hope you have the most amazing day!"
It seems like since splitting with Kourtney last summer, Disick has maintained a good relationship with her family. A recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed him shopping with Kourt and Kris — and everyone was getting along.
