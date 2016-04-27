Why Kourtney & Kris Helped Scott Disick Pick Out Dishes

Every couple handles their post-breakup relationship differently. Some go with the silent treatment. Others immediately unfollow each other on social media. And some are on such good terms, they help their ex pick out home goods — and bring their mother along.
A clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians finds Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner helping Scott Disick pick out things for his new kitchen, which may seem strange in wake of the couple's split. But Kourtney confesses she wants to maintain a friendly, but not too friendly, relationship with the father of her children. She explains, "I don't have specific boundaries set, but coming to help him pick out stuff for his kitchen in his new house as a friend, I'm totally okay with that and I don't feel like I'm giving any false hope."
Things do seem a little tense between Disick and Kardashian, though. When she offers input on towel colors, he quips, "She did run my life for 11 years."
Season 12 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres May 1.
