If you have opinions on what you'd like to see in season 2 of Riverdale, this is the time to share them. So says Veronica Lodge herself, Camila Mendes who told Entertainment Weekly the plot of Riverdale's next season could be influenced by your tweets. Yes, with just 140 characters you could have a say in Archie, Jughead and the rest of the gang's fate.
“With things like Twitter, we can touch base and see what they like and what they don’t like,” Mendes said. “So I think going into season 2 we really know what people are interested in. Now that we’ve put it out there in the world, we can expand on it and go darker and deeper.”
It's kind of a genius move for the CW show that has got fans hooked. Honestly, who knows Riverdale better than those who are obsessing over every second of it? Especially since the season 1 finale, "The Sweet Hereafter," ended with so many shocking moments that have got fans talking. It's also a bold move for a new show to lean into its Twitter audience instead of pretending, like so many other shows, that they ignore all online opinions.
As for what you should be expecting in Riverdale's immediate future, Mendes told EW it's going to get darker, thanks to some revelations Archie (K.J. Apa) made in the end about his family. Don't worry, Mendes' character Veronica is going to be in the thick of all the tense drama. Though, maybe you should worry a little bit with this show.
"It’s going to unpack so many things in terms of the relationships for season 2," she said, "because Archie’s going to be going through this really traumatic experience and Veronica’s going to have to be there to help with that burden."
What we can also expect for next season is a new Reggie, after 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler had to drop out, who should look familiar to American Horror Story fans, and of course lots of drama. For those who want to help Riverdale decide what comes next, the first season of the CW show is currently streaming on Netflix.
