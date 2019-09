Even Titus — who could keep me entertained if he was in a coma — and Jacqueline, whom I loved previously, fall flat this season. After washing up in New York harbor several months before he's expected back from his turn in a cruise production of Mahogany, Titus spends several episodes juggling half-hearted heartbreak and a deep, dark secret that turns out to be underwhelming. His parody of Lemonade, heavily touted in the trailer , is kind of fun, but nothing more. Points for effort, but how many of these have we seen already? Same goes for all the Trump jokes — a "basket of deplorables" reference just doesn't have any bite six months after the election. On Jaqueline's end, things are pretty much the same. Krakowski is still perfect, and her scenes are by far the best. But her fight to have the Redskins change their name is overly drawn out, and really — a husband in a coma? (Although, I would 100% watch her Real Housewives spin-off season. Andy Cohen, let's make it happen!) And don't even get me started on Lillian. Carol Kane's talents are grossly underused, and her constant objection to any form of gentrification has reached levels beyond parody.