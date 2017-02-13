Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Just Released A Teaser Trailer

If there's one thing our lives have been missing, it's a Titus Andromedon tribute to Beyoncé's Lemonade. We finally get it in the most recent teaser for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which hit Twitter on Monday courtesy of Netflix.
This will be sweeter than Peeno Noir. @KimmySchmidt Season 3 arrives May 19. pic.twitter.com/mP3wT6q5Qn— Netflix US (@netflix) February 13, 2017
The short 30-second trailer is one of our first looks at the upcoming season, which premieres on Netflix on May 19. While we don't see more than a few scenes or get any clues about the plot, we do get the peace of mind that our favorite characters are right where we left them. Titus lounges in the apartment singing his own rendition of the Beyoncé classic before his Lemonade moment is briefly interrupted by Kimmy knocking at the door (although we never see her). "Kimberly!" he yells. "Use your key, I'm Lemonade-ing!" Then, he takes to the street in a remake of the video's iconic yellow dress and baseball bat, singing the words "Hell no, I ain't playing with you Michael." "Hey! Lay off my truck — Titus?" Michael cries after Titus smashes his car window. Looks like drama is still ahead for the couple, but that's nothing compared to where we left Kimmy, who ended season two after discovering she was married to the Reverend. Here's hoping the star has her own Lemonade moment ASAP.
