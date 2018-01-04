It's been over 13 years since Friends ended. And we still miss the shit out of that show. Luckily, it just came to Netflix UK so we can indulge in some nostalgia and it's got us wondering whether the actors themselves do the very same. It makes us supremely happy to announce that the answer to that question is a resounding yes.
In 2016 Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited to make a little Friends magic. The pair appeared on Celebrity Name Game and naturally, one of the categories was Friends. That trivia round was a breeze, of course — but pretty fun to watch. Cox pitched the clues in rapid-fire to Kudrow, who had to guess the items, like "Smelly Cat," "Gunther," "Monica" and "How You Doin'?" She got them all in a second or less, flat — except for "Ugly Naked Guy," which she she briefly slipped up on. But the best clue was the last. Hint: It involves a one-word impression of the one-and-only Ross Geller, courtesy of Cox. Watch the clip below.
