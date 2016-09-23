It's been over 12 years since Friends ended. And we still miss the shit out of that show. Luckily, every once in a while we're blessed with a nostalgic taste of the great sitcom that once was. Most recently, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited to make a little Friends magic.
The pair appeared on Celebrity Name Game and naturally, one of the categories was Friends. That trivia round was a breeze, of course — but pretty fun to watch. Cox pitched the clues in rapid-fire to Kudrow, who had to guess the items, like "Smelly Cat," "Gunther," "Monica," and "How You Doin'?" She got them all in a second or less, flat — except for "Ugly Naked Guy," which she she briefly slipped up on. But the best clue was the last. Hint: It involves a one-word impression of the one-and-only Ross Geller, courtesy of Cox. Watch the clip below.
