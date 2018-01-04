Just like Carrie Bradshaw's lifestyle in Sex and the City, the fantasy life the Friends crew led is by no means a surprise. We suspended belief for a bit to enjoy the fictional camaraderie unfolding before our eyes. Of course two working-class women could never afford a West Village apartment that size; it's too over-the-top to be believed. But, at least Monica and Rachel had a steady means of income to at least gripe about rent prices.
Joey Tribbiani did not; he relied on his roommate, Chandler, for everything. And, one perplexed redditor took to the Internet to figure out just how much money he actually owed because, well, we need the truth these days.
Advertisement
"In season 8 episode 22 of Friends, Joey is figuring out how much money he owes Chandler for rent, acting lessons, dance lessons, head shots, etc." Redditor lincoln9659 asked. "After seeing the final number, Joey forgives Chandler for falling asleep during his movie and calls it even. How much did Joey owe Chandler?"
$119,760.00, that's how much. Redditors ASmileThatKills and SirNoName crunched the numbers — everything from groceries, dates, eating out, rent, Joey's hernia surgery, and the cost of replacing everything that was stolen from their apartment — and scaled the prices back to what they would've been in 1997 and came to this staggering conclusion. Thanks, Internet!
Now that that mystery is solved, can someone riddle the biggest Friends mystery of all, please? Did Ross cheat on Rachel, or nah? (Uproxx)
More Friends Coverage This Way:
21 Times Friends Was Surprisingly Feminist
20 Times Friends Justified Our Bad Behaviour
The Problem With Fat Monica
21 Times Friends Was Surprisingly Feminist
20 Times Friends Justified Our Bad Behaviour
The Problem With Fat Monica
Advertisement