Just like Carrie Bradshaw's lifestyle in Sex and the City , the fantasy life the Friends crew led is by no means a surprise. We suspended belief for a bit to enjoy the fictional camaraderie unfolding before our eyes. Of course two working-class women could never afford a West Village apartment that size; it's too over-the-top to be believed. But, at least Monica and Rachel had a steady means of income to at least gripe about rent prices.