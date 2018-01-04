Alas, after speaking to Betsy Borns, one of the show's writers, we learned it was actually not intentional at all. “He was an actor that was used by the executive producers before," she told us. "They liked him, so they decided to use him more because they liked working with him.” That was enough to get Ribisi the small role as Condom Boy, and maybe they thought no one would notice when he came back as a major character? Remember: Season 2 aired in 1995. So, a whole year would have gone by before we met Frank Jr. in 1996. And, at a time when you couldn't Google or binge your way through previous seasons, it's totally reasonable to assume the audience wouldn't realise.