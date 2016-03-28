We spoke to Betsy Borns, who wrote “The One With The Baby On The Bus.” It’s the sixth episode of the second season, where “Smelly Cat” makes its first appearance. If you’re in need of a refresher, here’s what happens. Ross has an allergic reaction to kiwi and has to go to the doctor. So, Chandler and Joey offer to babysit Ben. Distracted by some cute girls on the bus, they accidentally leave Ben in his carrier, as the bus drives away. Meanwhile, the owner of The Central Perk, Terry, tells Rachel that Phoebe’s been replaced by a professional musician. That leaves Phoebe nowhere to perform but outside on the street.



Borns tried weaving in some details from her own life into the show. For starters, her sister’s name is Stephanie, so she named Chrissie Hynde’s character — who replaces Phoebe as the musician — after her. She also named the bar Markel’s — where Chandler and Joey suggest going for a drink with the ladies — after her then-boyfriend’s father.



"And I had a really stinky, smelly dog,” she said. “But it was determined that ‘cat’ was funnier.”



Yep. Borns wrote in a song about her stinky dog for Phoebe to sing. Just how pungent was this pooch? “My dog was so smelly his name was Gouda, because he smelled like bad cheese,” Borns said.