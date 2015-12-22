Rhea (Patrick Swayze/Bodhi): Rhea is a 12-week-old collie/husky/hound mix who was rescued from Tennessee. Having spent time with her, we can tell you her paws are like dinner plates, and Carroll says she'll grow to be a very large dog.



Right now, though, she's a lap dog. "She's happy laying on you, being held, falling asleep in your arms." But, like all puppies, she likes to play. She needs someone who can spend time with her, and someone who can really teach her. "She needs to be taught certain rules, certain lessons to keep her happy. When she's happy, she's going to be your absolute best friend." Carroll says she'll stay next to you, follow your leg everywhere you go, and jump in your lap when you're on the couch. (Yes, even when she's far too large to do so.)



Rhea won't really succeed in a small apartment. "She would be a better fit for a home with a yard and a fence, so she can just have some room to grow." Carroll also says Rhea is one of the sweetest dogs he's seen so far. "She's a bundle of joy, and the family that gets her is going to be extremely lucky."



Eric (Keanu Reeves/Johnny Utah): Eric's a 16-week-old lab mix who was rescued from South Carolina. Carroll describes him as having a "very rambunctious personality, very high energy. You see the lab right away in him." We can attest that he's a total goofball who likes to play a lot.



Eric needs a family that's out and about. "If you like to go walking, like going to parks, play a little baseball, he will follow you everywhere," Carroll says. He gets along really well with other dogs, too. Keep in mind that Eric's the kind of dog that needs a healthy amount of attention. "He loves people and wants to be around people all the time, Carroll says. "He's going to want someone who's there to hang out with him and play most of the day."



Carroll also reminds us that, though Eric is about 20 pounds right now, he'll probably grow to be about 60 to 80 pounds. "So a small apartment, maybe a studio apartment in the city, might not be the best bet for him," Carroll says. "But, again, if you're a person who likes to get out and get around, he'll be happy. He'll be with you, next to you, the whole time."

