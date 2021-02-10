"When people refer to 'glowing skin', they often mean an even skin tone with no blemishes and a smooth surface, which reflects light in a flattering way," says Dr Kluk. "But clever lighting and filters are often needed to create the appearance of 'glass skin' for instance, and it would be impossible for most of us to replicate this look in real life." Dr Kluk explains that being flooded with images of perfect skin on social media doesn't do much to persuade people that they are good enough as they are, particularly those who are young and impressionable. "It also sets the expectation that this is the norm," says Dr Kluk. "All skin has pores and if this is a beauty standard, most people trying to achieve it will meet with disappointment." Dr Kluk confirms my thoughts: your skin is neither glass nor a mirror. It's skin, and it really doesn't need to gleam.