Dr. Barbara Sturm is a name all skin-care lovers will instantly recognize. Not only is Dr. Sturm a top aesthetics doctor (counting the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber, Emma Roberts, and Irina Shayk as clients) but she pioneered the plasma facial (yes, the one that involves using your own blood). Most notably to the average person, though, she is known for the success of her namesake brand of gentle, anti-inflammatory skin care.
In other words, Dr. Sturm is a fount of knowledge when it comes to taking care of your skin. Her A-list clientele keep her incredibly busy, but we managed to secure some time with the pro to ask her all the burning skin-care questions currently blowing up Google.
From how to build a skin-care routine to whether a facial toner is really necessary, here's everything we learned, ahead.
