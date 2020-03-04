6 Hydrating Masks That My Oily Skin Can’t Get Enough Of

In a skin-care review I wrote back in June, I divulged what is possibly my biggest skin sin: For virtually all of my teenage life, I didn't moisturize. Granted, it's by no means the end of the world, but when you factor in all of the benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid I was blasting my face with? Shockingly, my acne didn't start to clear up until I hit my twenties.
Nowadays, moisturizing is a major part of my routine. And while teenage me would have never believed it, I've now hoarded quite the coterie of hydrating face masks. From milky creams to cushion-y water gels, the unthinkable (for me, at least) has been proven true a million times over: folks with oily, acne-prone skin can use hydrating masks, especially during the colder months. Here are six that I can't get enough of — and none of them break me out.
