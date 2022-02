I Got A Wavy Bob To Channel The Glamour Of The Roaring Twenties

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.I have never been someone who Does Her Hair. The length has varied and occasionally veered into impersonating Timothée Chalamet but the most exciting I've really got styling-wise is a hairdryer (or hair gel , once in a blue moon). For the most part I wash it and I air-dry it and that's that. This is due to laziness more than anything else, but also being unwilling to spend money on hair tools I haven't used since I was 13 and had Gerard Way posters on my walls. Styling your hair took time, money, effort and probably some forehead burns so I wasn't about it, thanks very much.