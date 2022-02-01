These Sexy Period Pieces Will Make You Wish You Were Born In Another Era

What is it about elaborate costumes, accents, and strict societal stratification that leads to such passionate love stories? Easy: These steamy tales are all about breaking rigid confines, about desire's triumph over society, about corsets ripping off and bodies being freed to explore.
I don't know about you, but I want my love stories set to lush music, and my characters bombarded with upwellings of earnest emotion. Generally, modern day romance movies feature meet-cutes, marital woes, misunderstandings that are eventually resolved with a kiss. They’re not sweeping, they’re not grand. It’s period pieces that are home to the life-defining love stories, the kind that you remember when you think of the word "love."