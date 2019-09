And yet, while watching Elio and Oliver fall towards each other in Call Me By Your Name, I vividly remembered the unique mania of being 17 and in love. I remembered analysing my crush's movements, hoping each glance was conveyed a message just for me. I remember, just barely, the physical ache. I remember actually feeling bad for adults, because their priorities were not the right ones. The unrelenting, unceasing, all-consuming of first attraction — that's what you'll see, and that's what you'll recall, while watching Call Me By Your Name