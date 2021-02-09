We Just Want To Dress Like The Women In The Dig

Search for capsule wardrobes is soaring while many of us are editing our pieces down to those we’ll continue to wear, love and look after for years to come. In addition to custom-made and sourced vintage, Babidge looked to contemporary brands like Margaret Howell – known for its timeless pieces – to dress the cast (Edith’s ecru pie-crust collar shirt is from AW18, while her ginger one-pocket cardigan is AW19). Tailored trousers, silk blouses, lace-up brogues and muted knitwear may not be of much use while we’re housebound but pieces that transcend time and season appeal now more than ever. "It's only in the past few years that we've really come to recognise how problematic our consumerism has been," Babidge says. "The scale of their wardrobe is vastly different to ours, and if that resonates with people as something that is positive and workable today, that can only be a good thing."