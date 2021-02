We Just Want To Dress Like The Women In The Dig

It’s the onscreen style that had us pausing the film throughout, though. From Pretty’s silk shirts, camel cardigans and perhaps the most perfect mackintosh we’ve laid eyes on to Lily James’ high-waisted Bermuda shorts and ditsy blouses with Peter Pan collars, every look turned out by the ensemble is pitch perfect. While recent blockbusters like The Serpent and Bridgerton edge into fancy dress territory, The Dig’s costume designer Alice Babidge approached the characters' wardrobes with more subtlety, making for a far more appealing and accessible aesthetic. "I don't believe that because something is set in a certain year means that you have to be beholden to the style of that year," she tells Refinery29. "I think if you look at people in any day and age they, for the most part, dress in a way they feel comfortable, like they have established who their true self is. Yes, a period [film] is about trend, so I looked at the trends of the late 1930s. But what you also have to remember is that people were still wearing clothes that they had five, 10 or 20 years ago, so their wardrobes are actually a combination of those periods."