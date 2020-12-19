These Are 2020’s Top (& Fastest Growing) Staycation Destinations

Thanks to Coronavirus, 2020 has definitely been the year of the staycation. With international travel both risky and difficult, many of us have been drawn to the UK's must-see travel experiences instead of venturing to Europe and further afield.
This isn't just a pandemic trend, though. A recent survey found that nearly a quarter of Brits are planning to take a staycation in future instead of heading abroad.
With this in mind, it's interesting to check out this year's top staycation destinations on last-minute travel platform Snaptrip. Helpfully, they're spread across the British Isles with hotspots in England, Scotland and Wales.
Snaptrip's CEO Matt Fox said: "This year, many of us have explored parts of the UK we’ve never been to before which is actually a huge positive, as there are so many wonderful places to visit.
“It’s no surprise that West Sussex has come out on top this year with its beautiful coastline and acres of woodland to explore; it's a great staycation spot.”