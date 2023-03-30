A Teeny Tiny Bikini Top Helped Me Embrace My Hotness

Yes, it's still a novelty to have the girls on display after all these years of keeping them as my own little secret. And yes, after I got home, I went straight back to the oversized band tees and turtlenecks — old habits die hard, after all. But there's a strange sense of solace in knowing that I have the choice to opt into feeling sexy. That my clothing doesn't have to be either cool or cute — it can just be something that makes me feel hot and express my sexuality. After so many years of pretending that my body didn't exist or that I needed to hide it, I feel a sense of liberation to have control over my body and how I'm perceived. Yes, it's just a simple black triangle bikini. And yes, I look sexy as hell in it.