9 Swimwear Labels Making Bikinis For The DD+ Community

Anyone with a bigger bust will know the anxiety of finding swimwear that fits. As a 12E, I know this fear well. Bikinis and one-pieces seem to be getting skimpier and skimpier, and while that can be totally sexy… it’s also not entirely practical if you’re above a C cup.
I have tried on so many swimsuits over the years, having mild breakdowns in fitting rooms as I try to shoehorn my boobs into tiny triangles of material. Thankfully, there are labels emerging that are catering properly to the DD+ community, with swimwear that is supportive, fits properly and feels comfortable even at the end of a long beach day.