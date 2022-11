Every time we interview a bra expert, they open with the same tip: Book a proper fitting. 'It makes all the difference,' they said. ' It'll change your life ,' they said. I was apprehensive — then again, I had never gone for proper fitting before. But, with every interview, a passing comment or afterthought would spark a million follow-up questions. Wait, what did you say about where I should hook the bra? Could you speak a little bit more to breast asymmetry? You're telling me I can't put my underwire with the rest of my laundry?