Shopping for intimates is, well, intimate. You can sheepishly poke at some Chantilly lace and give a tentative nod to the cheek-revealing undies, but maybe you just want someone to answer a million questions about what those numbers on the tag mean — and sometimes, it's not so easy to seek out help. Bra fitters recognise this hesitation, these bottled-up apprehensions, and they hold all the answers (even to those queries you're too shy to ask). It's all in a day's work.