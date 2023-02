$2,440. I rent a one-bedroom apartment with my partner and we split the rent 50/50. It has one bathroom, an internal laundry, a study area, a big and lovely kitchen island, a balcony and a car space. My partner makes more than me but I feel like I spend way more time at home than him as I work from home four days a week, while he's a landscaper five days a week. Our rent increased by $35/week at the start of this year, which sucks. He offered to pay a little more than me for the next six months of our lease but I'm still doing okay enough to be comfortable with 50/50.: $59.99, split 50/50 with my partner$4.49: $11.99, split 50/50 with my partner. We're on an individual subscription because we're cheap arses, but this has proven to be problematic at times when we're apart and want to listen to music/podcasts at the same time.: $10.99, split 50/50 with my partner$450$115, split 50/50: $142$2761.80. I have a strict "save 60% of your monthly paycheque" rule (thanks, Barefoot Investor). This tends to bend in December because purchasing gifts tends to get out of control. I don't actually bucket my savings into separate accounts though. No reason — I'm just lazy!I pay for my mobile plan yearly in June, which is $200.