10:26pm — There’s been some wild lightning going on outside but it’s made it quite a nice mood to sit on the couch, journal and read. I also have to move my plants into the shower to water them. I don’t know if this is a good way to do it, but it seems to work since they’ve all been alive for over three years now. I just water them all in the shower, let the excess water drain out overnight, and then move them back into place in the morning. My partner especially loves it when I surprise him by doing this at night and after the gym the next morning, he's greeted with a bunch of plants in the shower. Surprise!