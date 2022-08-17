Why Our Milestone FOMO Is Worse Than Ever

We can never know what's coming our way down the track or just around the corner. So when it comes to having expectations about when things are supposed to happen, there's no winning — and we will most likely end up where we're supposed to be, regardless. Everyone's going to learn different lessons and experience our own undulations with feeling good about where we are. It's just about focusing on what's in front of you, and remembering that success isn't a destination but a feeling that you'll have, lose and have again for all of your life.