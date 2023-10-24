12:30pm: I've sent off the urgent request and decide to call the contact about the role I've interviewed for. We have a chat about our weekend plans. I already feel like I get along with her so well, it would be amazing to have her as my manager. I bring up the possible conflict that I want the organisation to be aware of before they decide on who to appoint to the role. We talk through it and she agrees that it would easily be managed if I was successful, and doesn't see any scenario where it would be a problem in the near future. Then, I'm delighted when she lets me know they will be making me an offer on the role! I'm absolutely over the moon and become very relieved when she mentions that my salary expectations are no problem. She lets me know she'll email through the offer and will have HR prepare a contract as soon as possible. We discuss possible start dates — I have to give four weeks' notice and let her know I doubt my current employer will let me finish earlier and then end the call. Eeeeee!!!!!!!