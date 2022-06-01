Sexually Transmitted Debt. It’s not the nicest term, however it does encapsulate the debt that can pop up after entering a relationship. The term describes the phenomenon where one person in a relationship takes on — or is impacted by — their partner’s debt.
This can occur when one person is misled into financial situations by their partner or gives their signature to a joint credit card or loan. If the relationship breaks down and one person refuses to pay for their debts such as loans or credit cards, their partner may be the one to take it on.
Other more subtle ways that “inherited” relationship debt can impact a couple is when one person has an individual debt but their partner wants to help pay it off for whatever reason, be it not wanting the debt to earn interest or to clear it for future financial goals. This is a natural response when someone you care about is in strife, however the consequences and burden of sharing debt can be high — particularly for women who earn less than their male counterparts and suffer from a retirement savings gap of 23.4%.
According to Money Smart, the earlier you talk about your finances in your relationship the better and apps like Money By Afterpay can help to keep tabs on your money, so you know where it’s going each month and divide up any debt repayments that may exist. From feelings of shame to not wanting to take on the burden, Refinery29 Australia spoke with six Australian couples to learn more about "inherited" relationship debt.