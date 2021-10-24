I’m An Emotional Spender — How Do I Stop?

I can personally attest to the importance of financial wellbeing for general wellbeing, having spent most of my 20s in a financial situation that was precarious at the best of times and completely debilitating at the worst. By March 2019, I had accrued over £27,000 ($49,750 AUD) of personal debt through a combination of poor decision-making, big life milestones like getting married and having children, and what I now recognise to be a spiral of emotional spending. I don’t think there was a day during that time that I didn’t go to sleep worrying about money and it took a huge toll on my happiness. I was either frantically juggling small amounts of money from one account to another, trying to plug gaps in my budget that were just too big, silently resenting my job for not being better paid or browsing Trouva for something to make me feel better. The worry started in my bank account but as time went on and things got worse, it began to seep into my wider life until I was anxious, ashamed and unhappy in general, rather than just with my finances.