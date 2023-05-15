A Week In Hobart, Tasmania, As A Physiotherapist On $92,600

Mortgage: My partner and I purchased our 1950's brick home at the end of 2021. Our current repayments are around $2,400 a month, which we split evenly and pay fortnightly. This amount includes the small amount extra that we deposit into our offset account to build it up (extremely) slowly.

Savings Contributions: I save around 40% of my paycheque per pay, give or take. This usually amounts to about $900 per pay across all of my savings accounts (I have multiple savings accounts, as per the Barefoot Investor's recommendations!).

Salary Package: I salary package $100 a fortnight onto a meals and entertainment card that I aim to use if I need to buy my lunch or a coffee before work. I try not to buy food if I can't use this but it doesn't work for Uber Eats or meal delivery apps and when the Friday night flop hits, it hits hard! So I sometimes just take the hit.

Gym: $260. I try to go at least three to four times a week.

Pilates: $180, which I try to do twice a week.

Netflix: $10.99

Apple TV: $10. I'll cancel once I finally watch a movie I've been wanting to watch.

MS Research Donation: $40

Telstra: $30

Beauty: $120 at least each month to get my brows done or a skin treatment.