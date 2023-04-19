Fall In Love With Reformer Pilates At These 15 Sydney Studios

Reformer Pilates has been gracing our TikTok feeds, Instagram reels and wellness conversations for years, but in the past couple of months, it's really ramped up. And it's not hard to figure out why.
Reformer Pilates is a low-impact strength workout that can lead to greater strength, better flexibility and balance, which, in turn, can improve posture, mental health and overall movement. It's an effective routine that can have you feeling stronger in record time, and for such an intense workout, its low-impact nature makes it easy on the joints and great for all ages.
Though it may seem intimidating when you first lay eyes on a reformer, it's actually a very customisable workout as you can adjust the machine as needed to suit your weight and height. And since you're often using your own body weight as the resistance, this workout is inherently tailored to suit you and your body.
So, to make your life easier, Refinery29 Australia has put together a list of the best reformer Pilates studios in Sydney for you to try. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out.