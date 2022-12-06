I’m A Grown Woman Who Sits Like A Child. I Bet You Do, Too

The inescapable core of this story is that sitting on your legs is comfortable in a way everyone has struggled to define. It feels reassuring and casual, and conveys a sense of safety — something you just don’t get when you are holding your knees together. In that way I believe Barbara to be right – it is far more relaxing, especially during a long day of sitting, to have your legs somewhat spread. But by sitting on your legs, where your knees are spread but one foot is tucked up with the opposite thigh, you avoid the potentially crotch-revealing pitfalls of Barbara’s "sitting like a man". And when you grow up being both told to sit in a certain way and to fear people peering between your legs, that is a small, subconscious victory. Even if you shouldn't do it long term.