I Tried A ‘Body Doubling’ App To Help With Focus – It’s Weird But It Works

Today’s facilitator, Arjun, watches over us as we undergo two hours of “deep work.” By “us”, I mean 30 or so strangers, who I can see working quietly from their offices and homes, wherever they are in the world, over Zoom. Before we — whoever we are — get started, Arjun, who has the welcoming air of a Yoga teacher, asks us to ponder one thing: what do we want to accomplish today? I reveal the answer to this question to three people I’ve never met before in break-out rooms, and they all share a similar aim: I just want to get things done. For the next two hours, my every movement can be seen – every shuffle in my chair, every sip of water, and every tap on my keyboard. I feel very perceived and hyper-aware of myself. And yet, without fail in these deep work sessions, I always complete what I need to do.