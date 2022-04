Is Productivity The Worst Kind Of Procrastination?

There's no denying the rush we get when scouring pages of TikTok hacks, Pinterest DIYs and bingeing reality shows like The Home Edit. Why? Well, these things have a way of making us feel like we're getting shit done before we even pick up a glue gun. Similar to the rush of buying new stationery at the beginning of the year, or applying for a gym membership. But while it was nice — fun, even, — to get to those tasks we always put off during lockdown, when does keeping busy spiral into busywork? Are we wasting time chasing the satisfaction of these practical endeavours that we never actually get around to?