At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.There are the big-ticket purchases we make — our first car, the perfect pair of boots , a really good mattress — that are pretty life-changing. And then there are the ones we make that may seem insignificant at the time, but end up upgrading our lives at a micro-level.