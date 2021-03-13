Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old SEN Teacher Living In Cornwall On 17.5k

Housing costs: £580 for rent. Water and heating are included in that price, luckily. £90 council tax including single occupancy discount.

Loan payments: I don't earn enough to pay back my student loan yet. I'm paying back a small loan from my bank that I took out a while ago when money was very tight – £40.

Utilities: Broadband £18. TV licence I chose to pay every quarter so I don't have so many little bills coming out every month – £40 each time. My electric is on a coin meter so depending on how much I'm home, this won't usually be more than £20 a month.

Transportation: I pay monthly for car insurance (£30) and car tax (£11) as I wouldn't be able to afford the big lump sums in one go annually. Petrol on an average month is about £80.

Phone bill: £18

Savings? £0 at the moment. I'm not in a position to save a lot. In the past I have saved small amounts over time and put it in a savings account but when there have been big unexpected expenses, mainly car-related, I've had to dip into it.

Other: £40 paying back a credit card with Nationwide which was a good rate as I bank with them for my current account. I took this out for emergencies and to build my credit score. £35 on combined purchases on Klarna 'pay in three' which I used for Christmas/birthday presents. It's really useful to be able to pay off big expenses like this in manageable monthly chunks (interest-free) when you're on a low income. This is the last month of that total amount. D, my boyfriend, pays for a Now TV package and I use my parents' Netflix account (cheeky). Spotify £9.99 a month and 100% worth it. I listen to music on the way to and from work every day and have got into podcasts recently, too.