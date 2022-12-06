I’m A Grown Woman Who Sits Like A Child. I Bet You Do, Too

It’s definitely not a surprise to hear that sitting with my limbs gathered like the sticks in a game of Kerplunk is bad for you. People I spoke to cited tight muscles, aching limbs and shifting position regularly to avoid aching ankles. Both therapists advise against sitting in these positions for long stretches of time. Sam says: "Keep moving every 30 to 45 minutes if you're sitting in the same position for a long time, no matter what that position is." Likewise, Kate advises trying to train yourself out of it and instead sitting in the most supportive position possible. The ideal seated position, she explains, is with your knees slightly apart (at about 11 and 1 on a clock), sat back into the chair with your feet on the floor and your legs at clear right angles. This way, your chair will be doing a lot of the work for you and it will help your muscles to relax.