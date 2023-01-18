A Week In Brunswick, Melbourne, As A Journalist On $70,000

3:00pm — Sunday afternoon is when I usually grab a few groceries and think about what I want to make for the week ahead (or at least dinner that night). It's been a while since I dropped into Cheaper Buy Miles — a wildly cheap food store that seems to stock an assortment of things in bulk that are either unfit for supermarkets or close to best-before dates — so I nip in to see what they've got at the moment. I end up buying one Minor Figures mocha 1L carton, one Minor Figures latte 1L carton, a snack packet of sliced pickle 'chips', a jar of raspberry jam, and a jar of pesto. All up, the total shop costs me $7. Every time I come here, I'm baffled by how much I can get for under ten bucks. $7