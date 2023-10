The biggest change in my life since my first Money Diary was getting into a relationship with someone who lives 1.5 hours away. Not only does dating someone mean spending more money on going out (activities and eating), but it also means thaht my desire for a car has suddenly gone from a want to a need. Even though I’ve been saving up since last November, I’m not looking forward to start paying all the other things that come with car ownership (rego, insurance, parking, petrol etc). I haven’t done the math yet, but I’m fairly certain it’s been more cost effective for me to take public transport and rideshares everywhere. So I guess you could say I’m willing to sacrifice the monetary savings by saving on time and convenience. This will also allow me to visit friends who live in the suburbs, which will be nice!