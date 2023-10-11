9:27PM: Instead of taking both a tram and train home, my friend offers to drive me to Flinders so that I can cut down on some time, which I’m very appreciative of. Unfortunately, public transport has made my life difficult again by cutting a bunch of trains and I have to wait half an hour for the next one and it would take me an hour to get home. I decide my time is worth more, so I call an Uber. Another stroke of bad luck is that the Burnley Tunnel has closed all but one lane so it takes me about the same amount of time to get home. I even see the train I was meant to be on speeding past me. $24.21