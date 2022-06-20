10:00am — I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of trousers so I wander down the strip and go into multiple stores to see if I can find any that I like. I don’t find anything, but I do walk past a MECCA and pop in because I do need new products. I decide to finally bite the bullet and buy an expensive perfume I’ve always wanted — the Margiela Maison Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. I fill up my basket and get colour matched for an ILIA concealer and foundation. I only end up getting the ILIA True Skin Serum concealer because I still have more foundation at home, but it’s nice to know what colour I need to get once I run out. My total purchases ring up to $102.