18 Date Night Restaurants In Melbourne That Are Truly Foodie-Approved

It might drive Sydneysiders up the wall to admit, but Melbourne isn't just known for its street style but also its food culture — and it's a reputation that precedes the city. That means that not only are there a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to making a date night reservation, but that Melburnians have likely already crossed off the tried-and-tested options.
But fear not! Making a good first impression or a tick of approval from your hot date isn't as daunting as it seems if you know where to take them. If you're looking for somewhere fresh and romantic to take your beau who's in the know when it comes to food, we've got you covered.
Ahead, 18 date night restaurants in Melbourne that will wow anybody — no matter if you're on date one or 1000.