Mi Goreng Lovers, Rejoice! Here Are 10 Nutritionist-Approved Hacks To Level Up Your Noodle Game

Mi Goreng is that quick, easy and delicious convenience food that's always there when you're in a hurry or just craving something tasty. But let's be real, it's not exactly the healthiest choice out there. It's got all the factors that would make nutritionists and dietitians balk – high sodium content (with 820mg of sodium in each serving), high caloric density and not much in the way of nutrients.
But every now and then, when even the simplest of weeknight meals sits firmly in the too-hard basket (not to mention the current cost of living crisis), Mi Goreng can certainly come in handy. Refinery29 Australia asked nutritionist Andrea Zapantis to share her go-to hacks for jazzing up Mi Goreng from a nutritional perspective, to make it a more well-rounded meal.
Zapantis underscores that foods like Mi Goreng should be consumed in moderation, as fresh whole foods should be the foundation of a healthy diet to prevent diet-related health issues in the long term. But to make it less of a nutritional flop, you can start by dealing with the pesky sodium issue. You know the seasoning packet that comes with Mi Goreng? Well, you don't have to use all of it (we tried it with half, and it still tastes just as good!) or replacing it with your own favourite herbs and spices.
Since Mi Goreng doesn't have any fresh components, you can also jazz it up with some nutritious add-ons. You can toss in a bunch of colourful veggies like capsicum, spinach and broccoli, or sprinkle in some lean protein like chicken or tofu to give it a boost. You'd be amazed at how much these simple tweaks can elevate the nutritional value of your Mi Goreng. Plus, they'll make it more filling and satisfying, so you won't feel the urge to reach for that extra pack.
Ahead, 10 inexpensive Mi Goreng additions that Zapantis recommends to make your favourite 2-minute noodles a little more nutritious.