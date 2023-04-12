A Week In St Kilda, Melbourne, As A Business Development Manager On $115,000

11:00am — My dog has a photoshoot today for a pet apparel brand. He has his own Instagram, so a pet apparel brand reached out to see if he would take some photos and I agreed. He’s a cavoodle, really small (despite being six-years-old) and is all black which is quite unusual, so I often have people stopping me to tell me how cute he is. Although I don't have too many followers on the account, I tagged a dog collar brand in a post so they invited us to shoot some Halloween and Christmas apparel that's dropping later in the year. I drive over and manage to snag some free parking (rare as it's a really tricky area), but it's a little walk away, so I stop and grab a coffee ($4.50). The shop also gives my dog a free pet treat! The photoshoot only goes for 40 minutes, but we get $150 for our time and a voucher for the pet apparel store, so it's a win-win. My dog does really well at the photo shoot and they encourage me to get him involved in more work in the future because he’s quite well trained.