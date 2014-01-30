After spending the month of December searching for the perfect presents for everyone on our list, we’ve certainly appreciated our much-needed gift-giving break in January. But, it’s time to fire up those credit cards again, because Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away. So, you know what that means — time to hunt for that perfect goodie for your other half. And, lucky for us, Philadelphia-based Omoi Zakka Shop is making it easy to find that thoughtful gift for every type of person all in one place.
Based on a traditional Japanese “zakka” shop — a tiny yet jam-packed store — this well-curated boutique stocks everything you (and your partner!) could ever want. We're talking quirky home furnishings, delicate rings from cool indie designers, novelty kitchen supplies, and everything in between. Click through to scoop up our favorite finds that are sure to make your S.O. swoon come February 14. Just don't blame us when you pick out a few extra baubles for yourself.