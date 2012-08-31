It is no secret that we are huge fans of the slap bracelet. Those shiny noise makers might have turned out to be a little bit of a laceration hazard, but that didn't stop us from loving them. (What can we say? We live on the edge.)
Still, we're adults now, and those babies were child's play. But, lucky for us all, wrap bracelets can serve as a perfect, grown-up stand-in. They have all the wrap-around pizazz of the original with an added sophistication factor — but, unfortunately, these don't come free with your Cracker Jack purchase.