We’ve watched these outdoorsy shoes prance down the designer runways and indie brands endlessly riff on the classic utility-style throughout these past few seasons. Although popular, not everyone is ready to commit to the hiking-boot lifestyle. So, what's a shoe to do? Make a baby with its more casual counterpart, the sneaker — or, at least, this is how we imagine the hiking sneaker was born. We went ahead and wrangled up all of these hybrid-shoe styles that we could find.