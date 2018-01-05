15 Sweaters For That Après Ski Feel, Minus The Slopes

If we're being straight, what exactly is a "ski sweater" anyway? A short office poll resulted in vague terms like "fair isle-ish?" and "like a roll-neck sweater in an '80s color palette that girls in Aspen would wear!" So according to R29 editors...we're still not quite sure. But there was one thing we all agreed on: While there's no exact definition for a "ski sweater" per se, there's a specific je ne sais quoi that allows a knit to earn the title. When you see it, you know it.
If you don't ski, you may not have much incentive to be on the hunt for a ski sweater. But if we've learned anything about trends from the last few years, it's that you don't have to be good at the sport to be good at wearing its designated clothing. (See: running sneakers, tennis skirts, skate shoes, hiking anoraks, ballet flats, baseball hats, and more recently, bike shorts). And lately, après ski is where it's at. Take the ski attire, minus the ski, and voilà: you're wearing one fashion's biggest trends of the season.
Whether you're actually planning on hitting the slopes or just wanting to look like you're fresh off a flight from Aspen, we've rounded up 15 ski sweaters that nail the look.