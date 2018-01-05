15 Sweaters For That Après Ski Feel, Minus The Slopes

If you don't ski, you may not have much incentive to be on the hunt for a ski sweater. But if we've learned anything about trends from the last few years, it's that you don't have to be good at the sport to be good at wearing its designated clothing. (See: running sneakers, tennis skirts, skate shoes, hiking anoraks, ballet flats, baseball hats, and more recently, bike shorts). And lately, après ski is where it's at. Take the ski attire, minus the ski, and voilà: you're wearing one fashion's biggest trends of the season.