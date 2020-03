Zoë Kravitz Is Our Loungewear Icon

Ever since we had the pleasure of seeing Zoë Kravitz and her very tall husband Karl Glusman out walking their dog Scout last month in NYC, we haven’t quite been able to shake the image. Surprisingly enough, though, it wasn’t the couple’s good looks and effortless demeanors that made the image so memorable, nor was it Scout’s cuteness level (which, I might add, is unprecedented). Instead, it was the High Fidelity star’s nothing-to-it loungewear set that differentiated this particular paparazzi shot from all the others. It’s also this one that, given our orders to stay home for the foreseeable future, inspired us to make matching loungewear sets a staple of our spring wardrobes.