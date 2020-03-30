Zoë Kravitz Is Our Loungewear Icon

Ever since we had the pleasure of seeing Zoë Kravitz and her very tall husband Karl Glusman out walking their dog Scout last month in NYC, we haven’t quite been able to shake the image. Surprisingly enough, though, it wasn’t the couple’s good looks and effortless demeanors that made the image so memorable, nor was it Scout’s cuteness level (which, I might add, is unprecedented). Instead, it was the High Fidelity star’s nothing-to-it loungewear set that differentiated this particular paparazzi shot from all the others. It’s also this one that, given our orders to stay home for the foreseeable future, inspired us to make matching loungewear sets a staple of our spring wardrobes.
For the stroll, Kravitz paired her heather-gray Entireworld set with a moss-green Loewe duster, gray New Balance 990s, and a top-handle Fendi bag. Altogether, the look is a shining example of how you can make staying comfortable at home (or on a careful and safe walk outside) look like a million bucks, which, according to experts, might actually have an impact on the way you work and feel during these uncertain times.
If not for her coat’s price tag having one too many zeroes, we’d have already purchased every piece of Kravitz’s awe-inspiring ensemble. Luckily, the rest of her low-key look (minus the handbag, of course) is relatively accessible. So to help you mimic Zoë’s comfortable-yet-polished look during the next few weeks of quarantine, we went ahead and rounded up all of today’s best loungewear sets for women in the slideshow ahead — one of which was taken straight from the actress herself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.